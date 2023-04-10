Cherokee Media Group Reveals 2023 Emerging 8 Honorees

The honorees will be highlighted in the April issue of Auto Fin Journal and will be recognized at this year’s Auto Intel Summit in Raleigh, North Carolina
We are proud to recognize their ingenuity and we look forward to celebrating their success at this year's Auto Intel Summit”
— Amanda Dunlap, EVP of Events & Marketing at CMG
RALEIGH, NC, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cherokee Media Group (CMG), a leading business-to-business media company and news source for the pre-owned automotive industry, announces this year's honorees for the 2023 Emerging 8 award program. Established in 2018, this is the fifth year for the award program honoring companies that improve a specific aspect of the automotive industry through technology.
"We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of this year's honorees who are setting new standards for excellence in the automotive industry," said Bill Zadeits, President of Cherokee Media Group. "The Emerging 8 award program was developed to fulfill our commitment to honor companies that push the boundaries of innovation."
Industry leaders recommended potential candidates to CMG for consideration who are at the forefront of automotive innovation and technology development. The selection process identified individuals who represent diverse areas of the automotive industry.
“The 2023 Emerging 8 honorees are making significant contributions to the automotive industry through their innovative use of technology,” stated Amanda Dunlap, EVP of Events & Marketing at CMG. “We are proud to recognize their ingenuity and we look forward to celebrating their success at this year's Auto Intel Summit.”
The honorees will be highlighted in the April issue of Auto Fin Journal and will be recognized at this year’s Auto Intel Summit in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 19th during an awards luncheon held in their honor.
###
About Cherokee Media Group
Cherokee Media Group (CMG) is a leading business-to-business media company that provides news and information to the vehicle remarketing, auto finance, and used-car industries in the US and Canada. Established in 1990, CMG publishes top industry media brands, including Auto Remarketing, Auto Remarketing Canada, SubPrime Auto Finance News, BHPH Report, and Auto Fin Journal. Delivering timely, accurate, relevant news and insights, its publications reach a broad audience of franchised and independent dealers, remarketers, auctions, OEM executives, captives and independent finance companies, banks, and more, through print publications, digital media, and live events including Canada's Used Car Week, Automotive Intelligence Summit, National Remarketing Conference Spring Summit, and Used Car Week.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.