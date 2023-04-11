MontyCloud Achieves Operations Management and Cloud Governance Distinction in AWS Cloud Operations Competency

MontyCloud announces the achievement of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency in the Operations Management and Cloud Governance categories.
REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MontyCloud, Inc. announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud Operations Competency in the Operations Management and Cloud Governance categories. The new AWS Cloud Operations Competency allows customers to select validated AWS Partners who offer comprehensive solutions with an integrated approach across all five solution areas of Cloud Operations: Cloud Financial Management, Cloud Governance, Monitoring and Observability, Compliance and Auditing, and Operations Management. As an AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partner, MontyCloud has demonstrated expertise in helping customers build a strong and scalable foundation for their end-to-end Cloud Operations.
IT Operations are at the heart of every organization. It can be time-consuming and challenging for customers to determine the best way to set up their organization for operational excellence. Without the right model for operating at cloud scale, organizations can struggle to balance their needs for security, compliance, and operational safety with their responsibility to boost innovation, speed, and agility. Builders can run into inefficient and siloed application development, difficult deployments that result in errors, and downtime in mission-critical applications. Many of these issues are caused by customers focusing on one area of Cloud Operations over others, resulting in them missing the opportunity to generate a larger ROI in their digital transformation. AWS Cloud Operations Competency Partners have proven customer success in delivering solutions to help customers set up, build, migrate, and operate securely and efficiently with an integrated approach to Cloud Operations.
The AWS Cloud Operations Competency differentiates AWS Partner Network (APN) members with significant expertise in providing cross-functional guidance across the five solution areas of Cloud Operations. MontyCloud follows AWS best practices and has proven experience in:
Operations Management — AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers plan and build centralized operations management of their infrastructure and workloads on AWS, on-premises, in hybrid environments, and at the edge. AWS Partners help customers leverage automation, built-in best practices, and integrations with their existing IT Service Management (ITSM) and third-party tools, and processes. Additionally, AWS Partners can help customers meet their needs for 1/ Configuration Management, 2/Change Management 3/ Session management 4/ Incident management, 5/ Node management and 6/AIOps.
Cloud Governance — AWS Partners in this solution area have a proven track record of helping customers plan, build and manage hybrid cloud environments that are secure, scalable, and cost-efficient from the start. Customers can address potential threats, leverage best practices, and meet compliance requirements, even as customers integrate with other services and third-party tools. When customers set up an environment that is optimized for governance, they increase their productivity and operational efficiency.
“We’re thrilled to achieve the AWS Cloud Operations Competency. I took a bet that CloudOps would be essential for AWS customers when I started MontyCloud,” said Venkat Krishnamachari, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer. “It is amazing to see AWS help customers identify solutions for Cloud Operations so customers can streamline cloud adoption, empower innovation, and drive growth while prioritizing security, compliance, and cost optimization.”
MontyCloud DAY2™ is a no-code autonomous cloudops platform that enables customers to start managing cloud environments and gain visibility into inventory, security, compliance, and cost. MontyCloud customers are seeing 70%-time savings that can be reinvested into digital transformation.
About MontyCloud
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. MontyCloud customers save time, save money, and innovate rapidly without needing specialized cloud talent. MontyCloud DAY2™ is a no-code cloud management solution that simplifies cloud operations, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2™, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management.
