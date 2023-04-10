NATIONAL SEATING & MOBILITY ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION

Tony Ueber is the new CEO of National Seating & Mobility.
Bill Mixon transitions from CEO to Board for National Seating & Mobility.
Tony Ueber Named CEO; Bill Mixon Joins Board
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, announced that Tony Ueber has been named as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective today. He replaces Bill Mixon, who is joining the company’s Board of Directors.
Ueber, who most recently served as CEO of 24 Hour Fitness, has a longstanding passion for mission-driven organizations, leading multi-unit businesses in the healthcare, retail and consumer product industries. In addition to 24 Hour Fitness, his other most recent positions were serving as CEO for health and wellness-related companies: Results Physiotherapy and Banfield Pet Hospital.
“I’m excited to be a part of a company that at its core is centered on serving others,” Ueber said. “NSM is founded upon a deep desire to provide consumers with the most advanced mobility solutions available to ensure they have the independence they need and deserve. I am thankful for the opportunity to lead this exceptional organization and am confident that by keeping our clients at the center of all we do, NSM will continue to be a leader in the Complex Rehab Technology (CRT) industry.”
“With nearly 30 years of demonstrated success across a wide variety of experiences within the health and wellness spectrum, Tony possesses the skills, knowledge and expertise to confidently grow and evolve NSM while focusing on the unique needs of its clients,” said John Richardson, Partner with Cinven, the private equity firm that owns NSM.
During Mixon’s tenure as CEO of NSM, the company grew to include more than 200+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, becoming North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including CRT, Home and Vehicle Accessibility and full-service Maintenance and Repair.
Mixon will be transitioning to the board after nine years as CEO. In his new role, he will continue to contribute to the overall strategic direction of the company.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve as the CEO of NSM and the time is right for this transition,” Mixon said. “Our team has laid a firm foundation for Tony to build upon at NSM, and I know that he and the NSM Leadership Team will execute on important long-term strategic goals that will help NSM evolve to best meet the needs of our clients.”
“We are grateful for Bill’s leadership as CEO, transforming the business and shaping NSM into an industry-leading CRT provider,” said Richardson. “We appreciate his tremendous contributions and look forward to his continuing service as a member of NSM’s board.”
About National Seating & Mobility
With a network of 200+ locations across the U.S. and Canada, National Seating & Mobility (NSM) is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including Complex Rehab Technology (CRT), home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service maintenance and repair. NSM has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals who use mobility solutions for more than 30 years. The company has more than 2,600 dedicated team members caring for more than 300,000 clients annually. Since 2006, NSM is the only national mobility solutions provider that is accredited by The Joint Commission and voluntarily undergoes a rigorous review process every few years to ensure and validate the company’s commitment to providing safe, quality care for our valued customers. For more information on NSM, visit www.nsm-seating.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Michael Alday
Alday Public Relations
+1 615-714-4954
email us here