Rochester Public Utilities Taps Virtual Peaker to Deliver Bring Your Own Thermostat Program

Virtual Peaker distributed energy platform was chosen for ease of implementation and cutting-edge technology features and functionality
LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtual Peaker, a cloud-based SaaS company empowering modern utilities with the friendliest distributed energy platform on the planet, has been selected by Rochester Public Utilities (RPU), a municipally-owned electric and water utility located in Rochester, MN, as the preferred software platform to launch an innovative Bring Your Own Thermostat (BYOT) program to help reduce energy consumption during periods of high demand.
Virtual Peaker’s distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) suite, Shift, provides RPU with software that uses machine learning and independent real-time control of smart devices to reduce electric demand and minimize the impact on customers. The Virtual Peaker platform boasts the largest number of OEM integrations on the market, including leading smart thermostat brands, Google Nest, Ecobee, and Honeywell that will be available to participate in the RPU program.
“Our new BYOT program is part of RPU’s continuing efforts to take advantage of newer technologies. Smart thermostats are part of a growing number of energy efficiency tools developed in recent years that can be monitored and controlled remotely by users,” explained Patty Hanson, Manager of Utility Programs and Services at RPU.
Virtual Peaker’s DERMS empowers RPU with end-to-end distributed energy resource (DER) management, in a single platform, of the BYOT program including enrollment, device monitoring and control, and event messaging.
“We are excited to provide RPU with a robust suite of tools and the latest technologies to launch their BYOT program quickly and scale efficiently,” said Colin Lamb, VP of Client Success, Virtual Peaker. “This partnership will help RPU meet their decarbonization goals and improve the reliability of the grid.”
RPU’s voluntary demand response program is designed to reward customers for reducing their electricity usage during periods of high demand while helping the environment and reliability of the grid. Customers who install qualified smart thermostats will receive a one-time $50 enrollment incentive, in the form of a bill credit. Those who stay enrolled throughout the summer season will receive a year-end $25 bill credit.
“Smart thermostats have been shown to reduce customer energy bills, and in large numbers, they could significantly reduce electric grid load, especially during hot summer months when air conditioning use is high,” added Hanson.
About Virtual Peaker
Virtual Peaker is a cloud-based distributed energy company that empowers modern utilities to build the grid of the future and meet global decarbonization goals. The SaaS company’s platform suites unify all aspects of DER management, from DERMS to customer engagement and load forecasting. Virtual Peaker is a remote-first company that employs more than 45 people in various locations across the United States. Thanks to a recent $16.6 million venture funding round led by global technology and sustainability investors, Virtual Peaker is expanding its support for forward-thinking utilities that can lead the transformation to a more sustainable electric grid. For more information, visit www.virtual-peaker.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter (@VirtualPeaker).
