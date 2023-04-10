Professional Development for Educators

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is sponsoring professional development for educator workshops this summer in Fargo, Devils Lake and Dickinson.

Using Visual Arts to Teach Life Science will be held June 6-7 at North Dakota State University in Fargo. The workshop will be fun and fast paced with many hands-on activities educators can use in their classrooms, discussion of classroom and curriculum integration, and identification of local resources. North Dakota resources, environment and wildlife will be emphasized. Participants will experiment with clay, water, pastel and colored pencil. No previous art experience is necessary.

Habitats of North Dakota: A New Generation of Lessons will be offered June 27-28 at Lake Region State College, Devils Lake, and July 11-12 at Dickinson State University, Dickinson. The North Dakota Habitats curriculum and new Habitats Lesson Plans will be used as textbooks. The course is suitable for elementary and secondary teachers. The workshop will be fun and fast paced with many hands-on activities educators can use in their classrooms, discussion of classroom and curriculum integration, and walking field trips, weather permitting. All supplies are provided.

For more information contact curriculum specialist Sherry Niesar at 701-527-3714. University graduate credit is available for the workshops. Register by clicking on the link.