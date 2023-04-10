Earth Day Patch Contest Winners

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department announced the winners of the 2023 Earth Day Patch Contest. Over 2,000 students and 116 schools entered this year’s contest.

Winners in three age categories are Ella Fernandez, Fessenden Bowdon Elementary, (K-4); Brooke Livingston, Kenmare Public School (5-8); and Alex Dodgen, Minot High School Central Campus (9-12). Livingston’s design was chosen as the overall winner and will be made into the 2023 Earth Day patch.

Youth and adults who participate in cleaning up public lands receive the 2023 patch to celebrate Earth Day and their service. Projects that qualify for the Earth Day patch include refuse pick-up on local, state or federal properties and landscaping on public property including planting trees, bushes and pollinator plants.

Groups participating in the service projects are encouraged to take the following precautions to ensure their safety: keep young people away from highways, lakes and rivers and only allow older participants to pick up broken glass or sharp objects.

Participants are asked to contact Sherry Niesar at 701-527-3714 or sniesar@nd.gov to receive a patch.