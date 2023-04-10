This week, the Department of Economic Development (DED) recognizes National Community Development Week, April 10-14, 2023, which highlights the impact of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program nationwide. The CDBG program is overseen and funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered at the state level by DED. DED’s CDBG program improves and supports Missouri communities’ well-being and capacity for growth throughout the state.

“During National Community Development Week, we’re proud to highlight the importance of strong communities to Missouri’s economic success,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Improving infrastructure and enhancing public safety at the local level helps ensure a strong foundation for our state and its citizens. Through the Community Development Block Grant Program, we’re able to invest in communities through projects that address critical needs, improve lives, and promote future growth.”

CDBG funds are awarded on an annual basis. Counties and municipalities, with the participation of local citizens, allocate resources toward projects that benefit low- and moderate-income persons through the prevention or elimination of blight or meeting other community development needs in urgent situations.

“Strengthening communities is at the heart of our mission to help Missourians prosper,” said Maggie Kost, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “I am incredibly proud of our team’s commitment and hard work to expand economic opportunities through the CDBG program and other DED initiatives. National Community Development Week is an excellent opportunity to celebrate the impact that community development programs have for communities statewide.”

In 2022, Missouri awarded more than $58 million in CDBG funds to 81 communities statewide. Funded projects included street and roadway repairs, storm water and drainage improvements, demolition of dilapidated structures, and construction of new public facilities. CDBG also funded broadband development, infrastructure improvements, and public facility construction projects.

About National Community Development Week

National Community Development Week was created in 1986 to bring national attention to the CDBG Program through grassroots support. The main objective of National Community Development Week is the education of congressional members on the importance of CDBG, its impact, and the need for sustained program funding. National Community Development Week is intentionally held during the Congressional recess so that the significance of CDBG can be imparted to Congressional members through local activities conducted by grantees and program partners at the grassroots level.

To learn more, visit coscda.org/advocacy/national-community-development-week.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

The Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) works to create an environment that encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Through its various initiatives, DED is helping create opportunities for Missourians to prosper.

For the latest updates on DED’s current or future programs and initiatives, visit DED’s website.