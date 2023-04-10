Dr. Erica Montes, MD, OBGYN is Among the First Doctors in America to be Named a Best Doctor by the Women’s Choice Award

Dr. Erica Montes has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients.
My care philosophy is involving the patient in the decision-making process and having open lines of communication..”
— Dr. Erica Montes
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award and partner to hundreds of hospitals and healthcare facilities, now identifies the Best Doctors across America, based on numerous points of objective criteria such as certifications and affiliations, minimum years of experience, medical license and medical background checks, and a unique and stringent process of analyzing patient reviews from across numerous publicly available sources that would yield a minimum of a 4.2 patient satisfaction rating.
Dr. Erica Montes has earned the 2023 Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors designation demonstrating a strong commitment to patients. Dr. Montes strives to enhance his patient’s quality of life, providing individualized care for optimal results. Her care philosophy is involving the patient in the decision-making process and having open lines of communication. She takes the time to listen to her patient’s symptoms and provides an array of options for treatment. She believes patients tend to do best if they truly comprehend their diagnosis and can navigate their treatment and recovery with the help of their physician.
Delia Passi, Founder of the Women’s Choice Award and leading consumer advocate for women says, “Women carry the burden of finding the best doctors for her and her family. We have helped millions of women find the Best Hospitals, Mammogram Centers, Breast Centers, and Nursing Homes for a dozen years and it’s time we help her find the Best Doctors”.
Earning the Women’s Choice Award is particularly challenging as it entails meeting specific criteria points as indicated in a national survey by women across America. And as research shows, women are the chief healthcare officers of the household and have the highest expectations of their providers- as they should.
ABOUT FIRM/ADVISOR
Dr. Erica Montes is a Board-Certified Gynecologist who joined the practice in January 2023. She received her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She completed her OB/GYN residency at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center-Parkland Hospital where she was elected one of three chief residents at the largest program in the nation. Born and raised in Texas she graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a BA degree in Biology with Honors.
Dr. Montes has worked in the Valley since completing residency in 2012 and is well-known by her patients for her compassionate approach to care.
Dr. Montes is robotically trained on the DaVinci Robotic Surgical System and excels in minimally invasive surgical procedures and in-office procedures offering patients quick recovery with great outcomes. Medical interests include abnormal uterine bleeding, PCOS, uterine fibroids, and vulvar conditions, as well as preventive medicine and family planning. In addition to her excellent clinical and surgical skills, Dr. Montes is fluent in both Spanish and English.
Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her husband and three sons, traveling, and medical blogging. The Modern Mujer Blog was created to provide women with a place to find expert information about female health. She provides an online wealth of knowledge, encourages women to take charge of their health, and provides a platform for empowerment and patient advocacy.
The Women’s Choice Award has been identifying the Best Hospitals™ for over a decade. It is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that include relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction, and appropriate accreditations. The Women’s Choice Award Best Doctors™ recognizes doctors who are providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patient’s health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital or healthcare provider. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
