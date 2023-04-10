Sales Transformation Group Presents ServiceCon 2023

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sales Transformation Group (STG), founded in 2018, the Sales Coaching & Technology Platform that delivers a proven sales process and tools for construction, trades, and building materials professionals, presents its live training, ServiceCon, in Dallas, TX from May 10-11, 2023.
Geared toward Roofing Contractor Owners and their key managers, ServiceCon 2023 brings together service growth experts who have worked with the country's top 100 commercial service roofing companies. These experts will provide attendees with the right networking and training to unlock new growth potential.
"Service is essential to growing your commercial business," said Ryan Groth, CEO of Sales Transformation Group. "This live training event is specifically tailored to service-focused contractors to ensure they have the right systems and processes to boost their service business while also creating an actionable roadmap and vision for the future."
Covering everything from how to build relationships with key decision-makers to help land large jobs at a high margin to breaking into the privately negotiated market, ServiceCon will deliver service department success. Attendees will spend two action-packed days learning the structure and model the experts see as a competitive force in the market. Whether just starting or trying to break into the commercial space, ServiceCon will help to avoid costly mistakes and create a recession-, pandemic-proof business.
About Sales Transformation Group
The STG Tech-Enabled Coaching Platform delivers a proven sales process for construction, trades, and building materials professionals who want to build a winning team that can scale predictably, sell profitably, and gain decisions and commitments quickly and consistently. Learn more at www.salestransformationgroup.com.
Contact
Keith Knutter
Sales Transformation Group
keith@salestransformationgroup.com