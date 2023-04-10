With Legacy Is Revolutionising Events With Wearable Technology

Wearable tickets and interactive apparel redefine event experiences and merchandise offerings.

LONDON, CENTRAL LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With Legacy is disrupting the fashion industry by seamlessly blending style and state-of-the-art technology. By integrating QR codes and NFC technology into their clothing, every garment transforms into an interactive masterpiece, delivering a one-of-a-kind experience to customers. This breakthrough has caught the eye of major players in the music industry, as event organisers look to leverage With Legacy's clothing technology to revolutionise traditional merchandise models.

With Legacy's innovative apparel features QR and NFC technology, enabling individual garment scanning and creating the potential for wearable tickets. This replaces conventional VIP sections and general admission, streamlining the event entry process. The company has already collaborated with global brands like Adidas and Nike, as well as successfully introducing wearable tickets at Singapore music events in 2022. These accomplishments have positioned With Legacy as a highly sought-after partner within the music and events sector.

With Legacy's wearable technology offers a refreshing alternative to traditional event merchandise. Attendees can sport event-specific clothing prior to the event, scan their garment for entry, and continue to enjoy the unique features of their purchase long after the event concludes. This approach not only elevates the consumer experience but also presents a more sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to disposable event merchandise.

George Wells David, the CEO of With Legacy, states: "With Legacy's wearable technology, we're paving the way for boundless possibilities in the realm of fashion, events, and entertainment. Our QR and NFC technology embedded in our clothing enables a diverse range of applications, catering to the evolving needs of event companies, musicians, and influencers. By offering wearable ticketing, we provide attendees with a seamless entry experience, while also granting them exclusive post-event content upon rescanning their clothing. Musicians can leverage our technology to revolutionise their merchandise and host immersive listening parties, both digitally and physically. Our goal is to redefine the fashion industry by delivering exceptional value to consumers, and our ability to change the QR code's content in seconds adds a layer of intrigue and versatility to the experience. With Legacy's wearable technology, the possibilities are truly endless."

Despite incorporating sophisticated technology, With Legacy ensures that their designs maintain aesthetic appeal. They have skilfully integrated QR codes and NFC technology into their clothing without sacrificing style, achieving a flawless fusion of fashion and functionality.

With Legacy is shaping the future of fashion, events, and technology through their pioneering approach. As they continue to establish partnerships and broaden their reach, With Legacy is poised to transform how people engage with fashion and experience events. To discover more about With Legacy and their groundbreaking clothing technology, visit their website at www.withlegacy.com