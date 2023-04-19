Dr. Lorry Leigh Belhumeur to Release Book on Fostering Resilience in the Face of Adverse Childhood Experiences

Mastering Resilience by Lorry Leigh Belhumeur, Ph.D.
Author Lorry Leigh Belhumeur, Ph.D.
Mastering Resilience is the product of Belhumeur’s life mission to transform trauma into one’s purpose and positive impact in the world.
Lorry Leigh Belhumeur has written a very personal, instructive and engaging book about childhood adversity and its consequences.”
— Jane Stevens, founder, publisher PACEs Connection PACEsConnection.com
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Lorry Leigh Belhumeur, known by her clients, students, and colleagues as Dr. Resilience, wrote this book with the belief that those who have experienced the greatest childhood adversity are often the ones called to be cycle breakers and leaders for the next generation. In her book, Belhumeur delivers a precise 8-ingredient recipe for transforming adversity into resilience, purpose, and success. Mastering Resilience inspires readers to break free from the limiting thoughts and habits that keep them stuck.
With over 30 years of experience as an educator, Child Psychologist, and Leader of leaders, influencers and allies of youth, Belhumeur is a fierce advocate for those who have endured Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs). She is passionate about breaking the cycle of the negative impact of ACEs and toxic stress caused by persistent exposure to ACEs and other types of adversity. Belhumeur is especially committed to preventing the detrimental impact of ACEs and adversity on the mental health and well-being of children and their caretakers.
Mastering Resilience is for anybody who feels there may be more to life, more to enjoy, and more to contribute. Belhumeur equips readers with the strategies and tools necessary to become super resilient and empower others to do the same.
Excerpt from the book:
“The science is clear; without intervention, without buffering, without providing protective factors, mental unwellness will likely occur as a result of trauma, ACEs, and other adversities. We have an obligation to do something about that; helping ourselves can be the first step. We don’t have to wait until a child is in crisis to provide the very thing that they need to be supported and live in wellness and know their value. This can also be our truth.”
Mastering Resilience: Transforming into your purpose is published by Muse Literary, and will be released Friday, April 21, 2023.
Camille Brown
Red Clover Digital
camille@redcloverdigital.com
