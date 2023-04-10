SOL training enrollment at any time is available by paying via PayPal
All Sofema Online clients are able to enroll in their SOL training whenever it's convenient
SOFIA, BULGARIA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) is pleased to share that all clients are able to enroll in their SOL training at any time.
PayPal when using Sofema Online www.sofemaonline.com provides the following:
» Available 24/7
» Automatically includes multi-course selected discounts
» Immediate access to the client's courses
» Certificate on course completion for printing
PayPal dominates the digital payment scene. It has upwards of 360 million active users in more than 200 countries
» PayPal is user-friendly and easy to navigate, especially for those who might not have a lot of experience with online payments.
» PayPal can be used to send and receive money from virtually anywhere in the world, and it is available 24/7.
» PayPal has advanced security features. (It uses encryption technology to protect your personal and financial data from fraudulent activities.)
» There are no fees for making purchases using PayPal, which can be especially helpful for frequent online shopping.
» PayPal can be used to make a payment via cards that are linked to the customer's account.
About Sofema Online
Sofema Online (SOL) provides clients with over 300 Courses, Packages and Diplomas designed to support the training needs of aviation professionals worldwide. For the last 2 years, over 26,323 certificates on course completion were issued. Over the years, SOL has built a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy aviation training provider.
What do people say about SOL virtual training?
B.P., January 2023 – Flight & Ground Operations Diploma
”Very positive experience. The focus was on the most important items with good time management so it was easy to keep attention, and consequently to complete the courses.”
A.S., December 2022 – Aircraft Technical Leasing Diploma
“It was very detailed in the regulatory aspects and theoretical part. I found some new information and refreshed my knowledge. I would recommend this course for those who just begin the transition projects. Nevertheless, some of the topics are interesting even if you have big experience and for sure to update the new regulations knowledge.”
H.M., January 2022 – Human Factors in Aviation Maintenance (Recurrent) with VO
“Generally well done. Much better product than other service providers I´ve used in past. The narrator had very good real-life examples and background information regarding accidents, which were used as examples.”
