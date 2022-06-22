ARI(Auto Repair Software) now has an in-app integration with QuickBooks

ARI(Auto Repair Software) is continuing the trend of rapid business development, and today, we are announcing our in-app integration with Intuit Quickbooks.

BLOCK ISLAND, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to the efforts of our software development team, we managed to launch a successful in-app integration with Intuit QuickBooks. The integration presents users from both platforms with the ability to connect their accounts and sync their business data. This way, ARI users can access QuickBooks' advanced features and manage their accounting with numerous digital tools.

After a successful integration process, clients can use all active QuickBooks features in the plan they purchased. The list of features includes:

Income tracking

Expenses auto-sorting

Capturing and organizing receipts

Multiple-user access

Sending estimates

Tax deductions

General reports

Workflow automation

Customized access options

Users can initiate the integration from ARI's main settings menu and sync their data with a few clicks. Clients also have the option to disconnect both accounts if they find it necessary. Both new and long-time users should have an easy time navigating through the process as the instructions are present in the interface. Our clients have requested such integration for a long time and would be eager to see how much this will impact their business performance.

In addition to the integration, our app has recently earned a spot on the QuickBooks app store as a partner app. The QB app store feature came after our software completed a series of rigorous tests, where data safety and software infrastructure quality are the main KPIs. Many of our customers see that as a significant improvement in quality and trust that we always handle their data securely.

The app store feature is an avenue for new people to discover our auto repair software, review it and rate its benefits. ARI appears in the invoicing category next to industry leaders like Ignition, Shopify, eBay, and Squarespace. That gives us a significant competitive advantage in the dynamic auto repair software market.

It's essential to note QuickBooks doesn't take commissions for featuring applications in their trusted partner program. Things happen organically, and software with the most positive reviews makes it to the top of the list.

The QuickBooks integration and the app store feature show that we are venturing well above the proof of concept business stage. It took us over three years of development to build the credibility and infrastructure we currently have. And we are committed to developing our software to an exceptional standard.

You can read more information about the integration on our dedicated page: https://ari.app/integrations/quickbooks/

About Intuit QuickBooks

Intuit QuickBooks is one of the most popular and well-rounded online accounting software. They specialize in producing high-quality bookkeeping, financial, invoicing, and business growth tools. QuickBooks’ software platform has over 30 years of development with a great talent pool behind it. Their products are geared toward small and mid-sized businesses and also offer great enterprise packages.

Learn more about QuickBooks by visiting their website at https://quickbooks.intuit.com/

About ARI (Auto Repair Software)

ARI is a comprehensive auto repair management app that helps mechanics, technicians, shop owners, and car dealerships better organize their workflow. The auto repair software has many features designed specifically for auto repair work. The most commonly used ARI features are client management, invoicing, vehicle inspections, inventory management, online bookings, and many more. The app is trusted by over 60 000+ users worldwide and has a rapidly evolving framework.

For more information about our work - visit our website at https://ari.app/ or follow our Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

