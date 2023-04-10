Norman Currey Shares The Wonderful World of Airplanes

Chartered Engineer Norman Currey offers a treat to aviation aficionados
YORBALINDA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation buffs and enthusiasts alike will find joy in Norman Currey’s book, "Airplane Stories and Histories." This read is packed with a mesmerizing bunch of facts and information about flying machines—from the very first model to the most recent ones! Currey’s knack for storytelling invites even those with minimal knowledge about aviation, as he narrates the book in a manner that can be enjoyed by everyone.
For almost all of his life, Norman Currey has always been around aircraft. He served in the Air Training Corps in 1941 and attended the de Havilland Aeronautical Technical School prior to working as a design engineer. He then proceeded to conduct research and development in Lockheed’s Preliminary Design department. Currey is also a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a Chartered Engineer in the United Kingdom. Aside from this book, he has published articles on the topic of planes, spoken at lectures at SAE Systems Conferences, and has written another book specifically on landing gears.
Pacific Book Review’s Jason Lulos recommends the book. “Airplane Stories and Histories:" Volume I is a well-written, concise history of modern aviation for the general public or the specialist. Author Norman Currey is an expert in the field and in addition to this well-informed overview of the last 200 years of human flight; he corrects many misconceptions about the significant ‘firsts’ in this area of human invention. This is a very interesting first volume.”
Find out more about this fascinating book by Norman Currey and visit his website at normancurrey.com. "Airplane Stories and Histories" is up for grabs on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms.
