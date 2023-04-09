St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Arrest Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2001918

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 04/09/2023 at approximately 1846 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 NB MM 111, Fairfax VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Arrest Warrant

ACCUSED: Nick Morgan

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/09/23 at approximately 1846 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89 NB near MM 111 in the town of Fairfax. The speed limit on this section of Interstate 89 is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar it was traveling 114 mph, which is 49 mph above the posted speed limit. The vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Nick Morgan (18) of Essex. It was determined that Morgan had an active warrant for his arrest out of Chittenden County as well as operating under civil suspension.

Morgan was issued a VCVC for driving with a suspended license: 23 VSA 676 $249 and operating without liability insurance: 23 VSA 800(a) $162, 2 points. Morgan was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation as well as Chittenden County Superior Court on 04/13/23 at 1030 hours for his pending arrest warrant.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/15/2023 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov