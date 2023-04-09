St. Albans Barracks/ Negligent Operation, Arrest Warrant

There were 180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,390 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2001918
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/09/2023 at approximately 1846 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 NB MM 111, Fairfax VT
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation, Arrest Warrant
ACCUSED: Nick Morgan
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/09/23 at approximately 1846 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89 NB near MM 111 in the town of Fairfax. The speed limit on this section of Interstate 89 is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar it was traveling 114 mph, which is 49 mph above the posted speed limit. The vehicle was stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Nick Morgan (18) of Essex. It was determined that Morgan had an active warrant for his arrest out of Chittenden County as well as operating under civil suspension.
Morgan was issued a VCVC for driving with a suspended license: 23 VSA 676 $249 and operating without liability insurance: 23 VSA 800(a) $162, 2 points. Morgan was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation as well as Chittenden County Superior Court on 04/13/23 at 1030 hours for his pending arrest warrant.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/15/2023 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
