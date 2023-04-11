New FLOO LED Flood Light / LED Spot Light with Mounting Options is EXTREME-LIFE L70 @ 308,000 Hours Rated

This exterior LED light with wide optics is a 41w LED Flood Light. With narrow optics it is an exterior grade spot light. EXTREME-LIFE rated. FLOO is the perfect fixture for those requiring longevity, versatility, and reliability

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of a new line of 41W LED Flood Lights, FLOO, available in both 4000K and 5000K options. This flood light, listed for wet locations, has an IP65 Sealed LED Compartment and comes with EXTREME-LIFE rated L70 as standard, providing 308,000 hours of reliable lighting performance for years of maintenance-free functionality. The FLOO lighting range comes with a choice of mounts, including a knuckle mount as standard or an optional slip fitter mount as an additional extra, allowing for the light to be installed on a ground stake, electrical box, or a 2 ⅜” O.D. tenon. Two different lighting optics are available, with wide flood optics provided as standard and 30° narrow optics available as an alternative, allowing for illumination exactly where you need it. Access Fixtures provide a 5-year warranty as standard for all fixtures in the FLOO range used at temperatures between -40°C and 50°C.

“FLOO is an excellent flood light and with the narrow beam optics provides an exceptional value as an outdoor spot light”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “Couple this with the variety of mounts and EXTREME-LIFE rating, and it is clear that the FLOO is the perfect fixture for those requiring longevity, versatility, and reliability”.

This fixture’s classic, sleek style is provided by its die-cast aluminum housing and nickel-plated stainless steel hardware, which is finished with a Textured Architectural Bronze Powdercoat Finish Over a Chromate Conversion Coating, with custom colors available on request. With the help of various ground attachment accessories, FLOO floodlights can be mounted at heights of up to 20 feet based on light level and uniformity requirements. A range of protective accessories are also available in the FLOO range, including a Clear UV-Stabilized Polycarbonate Vandal Resistant Guard and a Stainless Steel Wire Guard. With reliable performance and versatile accessories, the FLOO range is the ideal fixture for outdoor spaces such as retail centers, industrial parks, schools and universities, public transit and airports, office buildings, medical facilities, and more.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.