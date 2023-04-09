St Albans // 1st Degree Agg Domestic

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A2001907

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: April 9, 2023, at approximately 1042 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Alburgh VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Offense committed within the presence of a child

ACCUSED: Eric Forand

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, Vermont

VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 9, 2023, at approximately 1050 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an ongoing domestic assault situation. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Forand had committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Investigation also revealed Forand made threats while committing the offense, and that the offense was committed in the presence of multiple children. Forand was ultimately arrested and ordered held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 04/10/23 at 1300hrs.

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/23 1300hrs

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993