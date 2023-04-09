St Albans // 1st Degree Agg Domestic

There were 184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,438 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2001907
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 9, 2023, at approximately 1042 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Alburgh VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Offense committed within the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Eric Forand
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburgh, Vermont
VICTIM: Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of domestic assault.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 9, 2023, at approximately 1050 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an ongoing domestic assault situation. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Forand had committed the offense of 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Investigation also revealed Forand made threats while committing the offense, and that the offense was committed in the presence of multiple children. Forand was ultimately arrested and ordered held without bail at Northwest State Correctional Center. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 04/10/23 at 1300hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/23 1300hrs
