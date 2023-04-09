St. Johnsbury Barracks / VAPO / Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A4002608

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson

STATION: VSP ST J

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: 4/8/23

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, VT

VIOLATION: VAPO, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Travis Levreault

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH

VICTIM: Alexandra Puffer

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/8/23 Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of potential relief from abuse order violations committed by Travis Levreault. Further investigation revealed Levreault violated the order, as well as trespassed onto property he was ordered not to be at. Levreault was taken into custody without incident and lodged on lack of $500 bail.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/23 at 1230

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.