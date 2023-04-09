St. Johnsbury Barracks / VAPO / Unlawful Trespass

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,363 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4002608
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tyler Davidson
STATION: VSP ST J
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: 4/8/23
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ryegate, VT
VIOLATION: VAPO, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Travis Levreault
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Littleton, NH
VICTIM: Alexandra Puffer
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ryegate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/8/23 Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of potential relief from abuse order violations committed by Travis Levreault. Further investigation revealed Levreault violated the order, as well as trespassed onto property he was ordered not to be at. Levreault was taken into custody without incident and lodged on lack of $500 bail.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/10/23 at 1230
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.