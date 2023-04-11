TapClicks First to Introduce AI-Powered Insights and Reporting Capability with ChatGPT Integration

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TapClicks, the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics and reporting solutions for media companies, digital marketing agencies, and brands, today announced the integration of ChatGPT, the leading AI-powered technology developed by artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI.

The TapClicks-ChatGPT integration will:

• Automate generation of AI-created summaries from the TapClicks data cloud.

• Support AI-driven human curation to help companies adopt new AI technology in a safe and ethical way.

• Expose relevant items that could be missed with human-only review.

• Enable much faster data-driven decisions by human analysts.

This advance marks a first for the Marketing Intelligence category, and a significant step forward in automating the analysis and reporting of campaigns for TapClicks customers. Depending on a user’s data cloud configuration, the technology will be able to analyze data from a wide variety of sources, including social media, email marketing, paid advertising and more, and provide TapClicks users with detailed reporting on the success of their marketing campaigns.

"The addition of ChatGPT AI to the TapClicks product offering is a game-changer for the industry,” said Babak Hedayati, CEO and Founder of TapClicks. “AI has been part of TapClicks’ long-standing technology vision – to bring its power of automation to every aspect of the unified marketing stack. Acquisitions such as AiResolve and others demonstrate our commitment to continue to lead in this space.”

In a 2019 MarTech Series Technology Insights interview which is still relevant today, Babak discusses his strategic vision regarding AI and marketing: see https://martechseries.com/mts-insights/interviews/interview-babak-hedayati-ceo-co-founder-tapclicks/.

This vision embraces the core elements of TapClicks ‘Smart Marketing Cloud,’ including data acquisition and warehousing, analytics, intelligence and reporting, and marketing workflow management.

"We’re just beginning to see the benefits of what we can do as AI technologies mature,” said Kristin Lundin, VP of Platform Solutions at TapClicks. “The powerful combination of TapClicks and ChatGPT will enable more marketing teams to gain deeper insights into their data, more easily optimize campaigns and drive better results.”

The ChatGPT integration is expected to be widely available in spring 2023. Current TapClicks customers can sign up today to gain beta access.

About TapClicks

TapClicks, Inc. is the leading provider of unified marketing operations, analytics, reporting, data acquisition and management solutions for digital marketing. For more information, visit www.tapclicks.com.