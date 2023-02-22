OSHA Training Services Inc. Offering Free Safety Training Toolbox Talks for Your Website or Intranet
Study shows providing supervisors with access to digital toolbox talks increases safety training compliance
Employers and others are encouraged to post a link to these safety training toolbox talks on their website or intranet so supervisors, clients, and association members can take advantage of them.”ARLINGTON, TX, USA, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent study reveals that the simple act of employers digitally sending safety toolbox talks to supervisors on a regular basis to train their workers increases safety meeting compliance, and presumably makes for safer workplaces. Of course, to take advantage of this newly-recognized safety strategy, employers and their managers must have access to numerous, and effective, safety toolbox talks for their supervisors to use.
— Curtis Chambers, President - OSHA Training Services Inc.
Curtis Chambers, President of OSHA Training Services Inc., says his company is taking steps to ensure all employers, as well as loss control professionals, trade associations, unions, and other organizations who impact worker safety and health have access to such resources at no cost.
“OSHA Training Services Inc. offers over 150 free high-quality digitally-formatted toolbox talks covering a variety of safety and health topics”, says Curtis Chambers. “Employers and others impacting occupational safety and health are encouraged to post a link to these safety training toolbox talks on their company or organization’s website or intranet so supervisors, clients, and association members can take advantage of them. Permission to place a link to these toolbox talks on their websites is granted so long as the toolbox talks are not altered, and are not offered for sale or via a paid subscription service or ad-supported website.”
As Mr. Chambers suggests, users may place a link for the page on his website that contains all the free OSHA training toolbox talks onto the user’s own website or intranet, essentially making all of the toolbox talks available for their supervisors, association members, or clients use on demand. Or, the user can text or email a single toolbox safety talk (in PDF form) directly to supervisors to read and discuss with their workers on a designated date. “Of course, users can also go old-school and print one copy of a toolbox talk and distribute them for each supervisor’s use” says Mr. Chambers. “Many of these safety talks even come with handouts for meeting participants, and they all come with an accompanying sign-in sheet to document each training session.”
Employers and others who have questions about this free OSHA training resource can get in touch with Mr. Chambers using the contact information below.
Curtis Chambers
oshatraining.com
+1 877-771-6742
email us here