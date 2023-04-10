Skorpios Technologies Announce Closing of Transaction to Acquire and Lease New Fab Facility in Temecula California

Fifteen-year lease with extensions assures Skorpios’ long term production needs
TEMECULA, CA, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skorpios Technologies, Inc., an integrated silicon photonics company, announced today the closing of its deal to lease the fab in Temecula. On April 7,2023 the building was purchased and leased to Skorpios for fifteen years with two ten-year extension options. Terms of the deal were not announced. The 450,000 sq. ft. facility enables manufacturing expansion opportunities to support the customer demand for its Tru-SiPh™ Heterogeneous Photonic Integrated Circuits as well as growing demand from its 8-inch(200mm) and 12-in(300mm) customers for its foundry services. Skorpios will be phasing out production at the Austin facility from the middle of March through April and restart manufacturing operations by May 31, 2023.
The fab has been in continuous production of semiconductors since 1987 producing power electronics products. The 6-inch (150mm) fab produced up to 10,000 wafers/month of high-performance devices for automotive, IoT and other applications. Skorpios will be moving its 8-inch (200mm) and 12-inch (300mm) toolset into the facility to build silicon microstructures for photonics, microfluidics, and other specialty semiconductors.
The new facility will provide Skorpios with several benefits. Approximately 100 people will be hired locally to support immediate operations, with most of them coming from the prior workforce. In addition, the well-maintained modern facility, some tool upgrades and improved workflow will benefit Skorpios’ customers with faster turnaround time and higher quality.
“This new facility is a significant upgrade from our prior facility in Austin.” said Stephen Krasulick, CEO and Cofounder of Skorpios. “We look forward to expanding production of our Tru-SiPh™ products and our advanced silicon microstructures for our fab partners.”
