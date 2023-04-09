The Award-Winning Credit Restoration Company Helping Thousands Achieve Financial Freedom

Founded by Kyra Dodd, the popular business credit building company is helping people Kleanse their own life.

KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kredit Kleanse, the leading credit restoration and business credit building company, is proud to announce that they have helped over 1000 people improve their credit through education. Over 150 entrepreneurs have already reportedly created 6-figure empires using OPM. Founded in 2019 by Kyra Dodd, a single mother of four who was a full-time nurse before going through financial hardship due to a difficult pregnancy that led to eviction and repossession, Kredit Kleanse has quickly become a beacon of hope for those seeking financial freedom.

Kyra Dodd's personal experience with financial hardship led her to seek help with her credit, but she ended up "kleanse-ing" her own credit and was amazed at how it changed her life. She knew that her community of hardworking mothers needed to understand the power of credit restoration and business credit building through education, so she founded Kredit Kleanse.

"Education is the foundation of maintaining great financial health and wealth," said Kyra Dodd, CEO and founder of Kredit Kleanse. "At Kredit Kleanse, we strive to empower our clients with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their finances and achieve their financial goals.”

In addition to helping thousands of people achieve financial freedom, Kredit Kleanse has also given back to the community by feeding the homeless and providing warm clothes and sleeping bags during winter. Kyra Dodd has also authored a book on credit restoration, titled "Kleanse that Kredit," which is available on Amazon.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and help people achieve financial freedom," said Kyra Dodd. "We look forward to continuing to empower our clients and give back to the community in meaningful ways.”

For more information about Kredit Kleanse, please visit their website at kreditkleanse.com

