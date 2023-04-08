St Albans // Numerous Charges

There were 263 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,407 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2001897
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: April 8th, 2023, at approximately 1308 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Steeple Market, Fairfax
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Andrew Tippy
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vermont
VICTIM: Numerous employees and customers of Steeple Market
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 8th, 2023, at approximately 1308 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an incident at the Steeple Market in Fairfax VT. Investigation revealed that Tippy, an employee of Steeple Market, threatened numerous customers and coworkers with a knife while shouting profanities and threats to those involved. Tippy was ultimately arrested and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Center and ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 04/10/23 at 1300hrs.
LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/10/23 1300hrs
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993