St Albans // Numerous Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 23A2001897

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley                              

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: April 8th, 2023, at approximately 1308 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Steeple Market, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Threatening, Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED: Andrew Tippy

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Numerous employees and customers of Steeple Market

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On April 8th, 2023, at approximately 1308 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an incident at the Steeple Market in Fairfax VT. Investigation revealed that Tippy, an employee of Steeple Market, threatened numerous customers and coworkers with a knife while shouting profanities and threats to those involved. Tippy was ultimately arrested and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Center and ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 04/10/23 at 1300hrs.

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes, NWSCF

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/10/23 1300hrs

 

 

Tpr. Christopher Finley

Vermont State Police

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05478

802-524-5993

 

