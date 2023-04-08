I DON’T WANT TO BE DUST at the Milwaukee Film Festival 2023

Iván Löwenberg Mexican Director at the World Premiere of “I Don’t want to be Dust”. I DONT WANT TO BE DUST, Lead Actress, Bego Sainz. The team from I DONT WANT TO BE DUST at the red carpet arrivals Iván Löwenberg director for SOY LATINO MAGAZINE Milwaukee Film Festival Apr 20-May 04, 2023

The highly anticipated film, “I Don’t Want to Be Dust” will have its American premiere at the Milwaukee Film Festival 2023.

I am thrilled and honored to be part of a The Mke Film Festival, that celebrates diverse voices and perspectives in cinema. I can't wait for audiences to experience our film.” — Iván Löwenberg

MILWAUKEE , WISCONSIN , USA, April 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Directed by Iván Löwenberg and starring his own mother Bego Sainz, the film will be part of "Cine sin fronteras", a section of the festival that aims to showcase the untold stories of the rich and vibrant Latinx diaspora around the world, including Latinx, Chicanx, Latin American, Indigenous, and Afro-Latinx communities. "No quiero ser polvo" (I don’t want to be Dust) is a powerful meditation on an middle age woman battling the indifference of her family and society, which is all too quick to embrace the prospect of the apocalypse. Bego, ignored by her family, terribly bored and feeling increasingly irrelevant, sees her life changed when she joins a new-age meditation group that preaches the coming of a great cataclysm. The film is based on the filmmaker's experience with new-age cults and stars his mother, offering a unique and personal perspective on these themes.Awarded Director Iván Löwenberg wrote the original script and plays the role of the son of his own mother in the film. This story was inspired by a true event experienced in the early years of the filmmaker.The Milwaukee Film Festival, which runs from April 20th to May 4th, is one of the largest film festivals in the Midwest, showcasing over 200 films from around the world.Director Iván Löwenberg will be attending the screening of ‘No quiero ser polvo’ on April 25th at the Avalon Theatre.

Team from the film I DONT WANT TO BE DUST, at it’s World Premiere in Cairo Film Festival.