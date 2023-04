Daniel P Quinn received 54 Awards and Citations on Film Freeway from 12/20-until 4/23

Naples Exits and Entrances (AuthorHouse.com) American Phantasmagorica (Lulu.com) wins in Sweden

"Congratulations! "organized labor" (AuthorHouse.com) Selected Best Audio Drama Category You've received yet another selection on FilmFreeway! We're so happy for you and all your success."” — Swedish International Film Festival

NEWARK, NJ, USA, April 11, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ArtsPRunlimited ,Inc., 973-482-0747351 Broad St., B-1702, Newark, NJ 07104-3304We work with Fractured Atlas for ArtsPR: https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/arts-prunlimited-inc/general_support Master’s Degree from The American University in Washington, DCRecent programs/talks at Montclair Film; NJPAC Ukraine Ballet; The Plant, Manhattan; Oradell and Fair Lawn Libraries; St. Benedict's Drama Guild; Watchung Books, Montclair and Fattals, Paterson.Daniel P Quinn has achieved 54 Awards and Certificates from Film Freeway in the last 2 years. These represent a major milestone in his career after receiving a Master's Degree from The American University in Washington, DC.Mr. Quinn is available for interviews and can be contacted at 973-482-0747 on here on the web at EIN Media.We are thrilled to announce that we have submitted and received 54 Awards and Citations for ArtsPRunlimited, Inc. on Film Freeway. Daniel P Quinn began his journey to success at Essex County College; Ramapo College of NJ and by taking Italian language classes in Bloomfield and Belleville Adult Schools before his season at LaScala as a guest of Claudio Abbado. This experience sparked a rediscovery of their complicated Irish-Italian roots here and in Italy ever since.Mr. Quinn is a proud graduate of The American University in Washington, DC, and is looking forward to the next chapter of his creative life.