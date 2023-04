Composer Frank Cogliano Nominated for Indie Series Award for Best Original Score

Frank Cogliano, music producer and composer based in Brooklyn, New York Composer Frank Cogliano Composer Frank Cogliano in Brooklyn, New York

Composer Frank Cogliano has been nominated for an Indie Series Award for his outstanding work on the original score of the family comedy series “Daddy’s Divas.”

Alphabet (NYSE:GOOG)

It's an honor to be nominated for an Indie Film Composer Award. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work on such a fun project, and I'm proud of the score we created.” — Frank Cogliano

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Composer Frank Cogliano Nominated for Indie Series Award for Best Original ScoreComposer Frank Cogliano has been nominated for an Indie Series Award for his outstanding work on the original score of the family comedy series “Daddy’s Divas.” The Indie Series Awards honor exceptional artists in the independent film industry, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the world of film and TV.Frank Cogliano's nomination is a testament to his skill and creativity as a composer. He is known for his ability to craft music that perfectly complements the emotions and themes of the films he works on, and “Dadd”y’s Divas is no exception. Cogliano's score supports the show’s lighthearted mood, while using his serious drama and action music chops to add depth, enhancing the storytelling and bringing the characters to life."It's an honor to be nominated for an Indie Film Composer Award," said Cogliano. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to work on such a fun project, and I'm proud of the score we created. I'm thrilled to see that our hard work has been recognized by the independent film community."The Indie Series Awards will take place on April 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The ceremony celebrates the achievements of directors, actors and composers in independent film, highlighting their vital role in the filmmaking process.Frank Cogliano is a highly sought-after composer, having worked on numerous films, television shows, and video games. His previous work includes the scores for “Artificial Gamer,” “Calling for Love,” and “Tempted By Danber,” among many others.For more information on Frank Cogliano and his work, please visit his website at www.frankcogliano.com , and subscribe to his YouTube channel: YouTube.com/frankcoglianoContact:Alan LiebermanPublicist for Frank CoglianoAlan@soundofbrooklyn.com6465042191