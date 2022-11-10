Submit Release
New York City Composer Guitarist Frank Cogliano Releases New Song "Dead Horse" with IDDA Records

"Dead Horse" is a vivid representation of the symbolism of ancient alchemy in our collective subconscious which I have accessed through various forms of multilateral excavation”
— Frank Cogliano
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City Composer Guitarist Frank Cogliano Releases New Song "Dead Horse" with IDDA Records, available on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. "Dead Horse" is a stylist departure for the multi-faceted artist, as it delves into a more jazz-rock fusion sound than his previous releases. Frank Cogliano, building on the success of his debut album "Computers of the World", has expanded his sonic palate and demonstrated an ever-expanding range with this new release.

His earlier releases centered around ambient synths and analog textures, and while "Dead Horse" still benefits from some of these elements, it's the searing guitar at the forefront that demands the listener's attention. Frank Cogliano demonstrates his technique and unusual capability by playing the smoldering drum parts himself. He also plays keyboard, bass, percussion, and electric guitar, all at a freakishly original level. Please don't wait, stop what you are doing right now and listen to this music.

Frank Cogliano is also currently giving away a limited number of copies of his vinyl album "Computers of the World" for FREE to US-based fans. Frank Cogliano also has a must-see YouTube channel with original visual art he creates himself with analog video synthesizers. Follow Frank Cogliano on Instagram.

