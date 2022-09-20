Frank Cogliano releases new ambient guitar instrumental "Valhalla"
Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York composer Frank Cogliano releases another ambient guitar instrumental on Friday, September 23, 2022 on Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming platforms. This release expands upon his recent explorations of sound design and noise textures, using processed guitar with electronics to push the boundaries of ambient music and take the genre into the next decade. This will be another in a series of new releases from Cogliano from now until early spring, where he abandons the vestigial album format. He forgoes the antiquated LP in favor of new releases on a more frequent basis, to adapt to the ever changing landscape of the modern music industry.
New York City composer Frank Cogliano has been twisting genres since he burst on to the scene with his raucous, punk-influenced score for the ABC/ESPN feature film “Making Your Mark”.
Most recently his pulsating electronic score for OpenAI’s feature film “Artificial Gamer” supports suspenseful storytelling with a hypnotic futuristic noisescape.
He also has shown versatility as a media composer with his jazz piano score for six seasons of the Oprah Winfrey documentary series “Black Love”.
Frank creates his own visuals for his music with a cathode ray tube TV and video synth. He uses AI to design his album covers, which he then anoints with blown out colors and striking imagery. His videos are on his official YouTube channel.
Cogliano sold out the self-released first pressing of his limited edition vinyl edition of “Computers of the World”, his 2022 debut full length album of instrumentals that tracks the evolution of psychedelic synth music. He was subsequently signed by IDDA Records and a second pressing is now available.
He is currently preparing for a world tour in 2023
Alan Lieberman
FILMSCORE PR
+1 774-238-2833
email us here
Frank Cogliano - Olivia