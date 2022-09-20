Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,949 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 249,640 in the last 365 days.

Frank Cogliano releases new ambient guitar instrumental "Valhalla"

New York City composer Frank Cogliano releases new instrumental guitar track titled "Valhalla" on Spotify Apple Music and all other streaming platforms

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York composer Frank Cogliano releases another ambient guitar instrumental on Friday, September 23, 2022 on Spotify, Apple Music and all streaming platforms. This release expands upon his recent explorations of sound design and noise textures, using processed guitar with electronics to push the boundaries of ambient music and take the genre into the next decade. This will be another in a series of new releases from Cogliano from now until early spring, where he abandons the vestigial album format. He forgoes the antiquated LP in favor of new releases on a more frequent basis, to adapt to the ever changing landscape of the modern music industry.

New York City composer Frank Cogliano has been twisting genres since he burst on to the scene with his raucous, punk-influenced score for the ABC/ESPN feature film “Making Your Mark”.

Most recently his pulsating electronic score for OpenAI’s feature film “Artificial Gamer” supports suspenseful storytelling with a hypnotic futuristic noisescape.

He also has shown versatility as a media composer with his jazz piano score for six seasons of the Oprah Winfrey documentary series “Black Love”.

Frank creates his own visuals for his music with a cathode ray tube TV and video synth. He uses AI to design his album covers, which he then anoints with blown out colors and striking imagery. His videos are on his official YouTube channel.

Cogliano sold out the self-released first pressing of his limited edition vinyl edition of “Computers of the World”, his 2022 debut full length album of instrumentals that tracks the evolution of psychedelic synth music. He was subsequently signed by IDDA Records and a second pressing is now available.

He is currently preparing for a world tour in 2023

Alan Lieberman
FILMSCORE PR
+1 774-238-2833
email us here

Frank Cogliano - Olivia

You just read:

Frank Cogliano releases new ambient guitar instrumental "Valhalla"

Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.