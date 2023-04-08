Fatal Fire in Holyoke Started in Kitchen 

HOLYOKE — A cooking fire in Holyoke yesterday claimed one man’s life and injured two firefighters, said Holyoke Fire Chief John Kadlewicz, Holyoke Police Chief David Pratt, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni.

The Holyoke Fire Department responded to the area of 19 Donlee St. at about 1:20 yesterday afternoon following a report of a fire. On arrival, they observed heavy fire driven by high winds at the front of the two-story single-family home. Firefighters immediately attempted to make entry but encountered deadly fire and smoke inside. They battled the flames for about 30 minutes before gaining access and locating one older adult deceased inside. Two firefighters suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

“This is a sad time for the victim’s loved ones and our community,” said Chief Kadlewicz. “I want to offer the family our heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Holyoke Fire Department. Because many families may be sharing meals together this Easter weekend, I also want to remind everyone to stay safe in the kitchen. Stand by your pan when cooking on the stovetop, keep food packaging and other flammable items away from hot surfaces, and never try to move a burning pan or douse it with water. Instead, cover it with a lid or cookie sheet to smother the flames.”

“Cooking is the leading cause of fires at home in Massachusetts,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “More than 10,000 fires each year start with cooking, and the results can be devastating. Please use caution in the kitchen.”

The fire’s origin and cause were investigated by the Holyoke Fire Department, Holyoke Police Department, and State Police assigned to the offices of the State Fire Marshal and Hampden District Attorney. They determined that the fire began on the left side of the gas range in the kitchen and grew from that point.

