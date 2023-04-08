Turkmenistan was elected to the Executive Board of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for the period 2024-2026

08/04/2023

120

On April 5, 2023, during the Organizational Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), elections were held for the subsidiary bodies of the Council.

During the elections, ECOSOC members unanimously elected Turkmenistan as a member of the UNICEF Executive Board for the period 2024-2026. Earlier Turkmenistan was elected and served as a member of the UNICEF Executive Board in 2018-2020.

Today, Turkmenistan is a member of 13 commissions, committees and councils of the United Nations, the country has been elected Vice-Chairman of the UN General Assembly seven times.

As an Executive Board member, which is the governing body of UNICEF providing intergovernmental support and oversight to the organization, Turkmenistan will take part in reviewing UNICEF activities and approving its policies, country programmes and budgets. Thus, it is an opportunity for the Government of Turkmenistan to contribute and influence the transformative agenda for children at the global level. It will also position the Government, leading by example globally in upholding its obligations to the rights of the children in its policy, programming and practice in the country.