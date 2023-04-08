Berlin Barracks - DUI

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3002161

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT #: 229-9191

DATE/TIME: 04/07/23, 0057 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bergeron St, Barre

VIOLATION: DUI

ACCUSED: Christopher Barnaby

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle after receiving a complaint that the operator was driving while intoxicated. The operator was identified as Barnaby. He was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Barnaby was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing. He was later released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 04/27/23.

COURT DATE / TIME: 04/27/23, 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: N

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys

Vermont State Police – Berlin

578 Paine Turn Pike North

Berlin, Vermont

Phone: (802) 229-9191

Fax: (802) 229-2648