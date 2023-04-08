Berlin Barracks - DUI

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,503 in the last 365 days.
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3002161
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Crista Maurice
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT #: 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/07/23, 0057 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bergeron St, Barre
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Christopher Barnaby
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, State Police stopped a vehicle after receiving a complaint that the operator was driving while intoxicated. The operator was identified as Barnaby. He was showing signs of being under the influence of alcohol. Barnaby was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Berlin Police Department for processing. He was later released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in Washington County Superior Court-Criminal Division on 04/27/23.
COURT DATE / TIME: 04/27/23, 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: N
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Crista Maurice & K9 Borys
Vermont State Police – Berlin
578 Paine Turn Pike North
Berlin, Vermont
Phone: (802) 229-9191
Fax: (802) 229-2648