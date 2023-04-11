New FLOA 25w LED Flood Light Outdoor Fixture, IP65, EXTREME LIFE

New FLOA LED Flood Light with Knuckle Mount is EXTREME-LIFE L70 @ 347,000 Hours Rated the FLOA LED Flood Light has the versatility, longevity and durability for any location requiring medium flood distribution.

FLOA 25w LED Flood Light outdoor fixture with knuckle-mount is designed for performance, durability and extreme life of 347,000 hours.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of a new line of LED Flood Lights, FLOA, available in 25w with 5000K. This flood light, listed for wet locations, has an IP65 Sealed LED Compartment and comes with EXTREME-LIFE L70 as standard, providing 347,000 hours of 5000K lighting and years of reliable performance. Its knuckle-mounted fixture is easy to install and simple to adjust, allowing for illumination to be pointed in any desired direction. Its stylish casing comes in a textured architectural bronze powdercoated finish over a chromate conversion coating, and is also available in custom RAL colors on request. This floodlight comes with a five year warranty when used in a -40°C to 50°C environment.

“The EXTREME-LIFE L70 @ 347,000 hours is what differentiates this flood light from other flood lights”, said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. “It is perfect for hard to reach locations where you want to install the flood light once and not have to go back and service it”.

This flood light is heavy-duty, with a die-cast aluminum housing, a hinged gasketed lens frame and nickel-plated stainless steel hardware. Its CSA listing for wet locations means that exposure to water is no concern for this lighting fixture. It is available in two different voltage options: a 120-277v LED Driver as standard, or a 480v LED Driver for a supplementary fee. Surge protection is also available as an optional extra. There are also a variety of mounting options available for an additional charge, including a post top fitting for 2 3⁄8" to 3 1⁄2" poles, and a ground stake with built-in wiring compartment and 1⁄2" NPS threaded fitting. Other available accessories include an aluminum glare-reducing shield, a clear UV-stabilized polycarbonate vandal resistant guard, and a stainless steel wire guard. In short, the FLOA LED Flood Light has the versatility, longevity and durability for any location requiring medium flood distribution.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.