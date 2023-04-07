‘Pow Wow’ Documentary Receives April 18 Release Date

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Random Media is releasing the documentary film ‘Pow Wow’, starring Robert Knoop, Byron Grace, Ronald House, Antonio Heredia Jr., and Ann Heavey on April 18, 2023.
Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Robinson Devor (Zoo, Police Beat, The Woman Chaser) ‘Pow Wow’ is an ethereal photographic essay of Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley of California and the people who live there. Shot over the course of five years, the thematically complex documentary does not rely on a traditional narrative and instead portrays an epic cross-section of inhabitants and places. Inspired by Errol Morris’ Vernon, Florida, and Werner Herzog’s Fata Morgana, Devor lets the Coachella Valley assume the leading role as DP Sean Kirby (Happy Valley, The Tillman Story, Zoo) basks in the desolate beauty of the Sonoran Desert. ‘Pow Wow’ is a visual feast, exploring provocative and peculiar conversations, including the implications of the Native American Cahuilla Indians living on one of the largest aquifers in California, and how a desert can be home to more than 130 luxury golf courses.
“Pow Wow is meant to be an homage without the restraint of having to tell a particular story or focus on any individual,” says Devor. “My goal was to capture Palm Springs in all of its eccentric, stunning wonderfulness.”
Produced by Victoria Nevinny and written by Robinson Devor, and Michael McConville, ‘Pow Wow’ is out on April 18th, 2023. Pre-order ‘Pow Wow’ here on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Microsoft, Vudu, iNDemand, Vubiquity, DirecTV, and Dish.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.