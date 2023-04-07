Laura Burnett’s short film “Blind Truth” Wins Big at Prestigious Vegas Movie Awards

The short dramatic, crime thriller, “Blind Truth” has taken the film world by storm, winning the Award of Prestige for four awards; including Laura Burnett for Best First Time Director, Best Thriller, Best Drama and Monti Washington for Best Actor. Laura Burnett also won the Award of Excellence for Best Woman Filmmaker at the highly-acclaimed Vegas Movie Awards™.
“Blind Truth” tells a compelling story of a blind ex prosecutor who meets a friendly new neighbor whom unbeknown to her, is connected to her judicial past. Claire goes about her daily routine in the safety of her home, when she unknowingly lets in a nefarious figure who was waiting for the opportune time. Claire, helpless, and alone, must confront and come to terms with the deepest, and darkest part of herself to survive. The truth alters the course of their lives forever. The crime thriller takes a look at both sides of the justice system.
Directed by Laura Burnett; this social justice crime thriller, stands out for it’s suspense, sound design and powerful performances by it’s two leads; Laura Burnett and Monti Washington.
Winning such a prestigious award at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the Film Festival Alliance and one of the world's most influential film festivals, is a testament to the hard work and talent of the entire “Blind Truth” team. The festival is dedicated to providing filmmakers with valuable opportunities, education, and growth in their careers and lives.
As a VMA Alumni member, “Blind Truth” joins a talented group of award-winning filmmakers from over 80 countries, including Oscar-winners, Golden Globe recipients, BAFTA-winners, and Emmy winners like Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, and Gerard Depardieu.
Vegas Movie Awards™ shines a spotlight on the world's finest films and filmmakers and is committed to discovering new talent. Submissions are now open and can be made from anywhere in the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com
Laura Burnett says, “I am so grateful to be recognized for my film, in so many categories by the Vegas Movie Award. Thank you!”
