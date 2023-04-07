OSA Weekly Update - 4/7/2023

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Reminder: Sign Pension Reporting Forms

3. Deadline: 2022 Cash Basis Cities and Towns Reporting was due March 31, 2023

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Disregarding Policies is a Risk

1. Message from Auditor Blaha



On Monday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. our office will present the final analysis from our 2023 State of Main Street listening tour. The press conference will be live streamed on the OSA YouTube page for those who are unable to join us in-person at the Minnesota State Capitol.

The State of Main Street is an annual opportunity for the Office of the State Auditor to hear directly from you to ensure our numbers tell the real story of your community. During the listening tour in March, we shared data from our city, town, and county reports, and heard reactions from four panels of local government leaders.

This is the final call for local government responses to the trends and data. Please email any feedback to State.Auditor@osa.state.mn.us by Wednesday, April 12.

2. Reminder: Sign Pension Reporting Forms



Relief association reporting form submissions are not complete until they are signed by all required form signers. Reporting forms can be signed electronically in the State Auditor’s Form Entry System (SAFES), or paper signature pages can be submitted by email, fax, or mail. Detailed instructions for the SAFES electronic signature process are provided in the Reporting Checklist for Volunteer Fire Relief Associations.

3. Deadline: 2022 Cash Basis Cities and Towns Reporting was due March 31, 2023

For local government entities reporting on a cash basis of accounting, the Reporting Form (CTAS: State Auditor Data File) and Financial Statements or Audit were due by March 31, 2023.

For entities reporting on a GAAP basis of accounting, the Reporting Form and Audit are due by June 30, 2023.

The 2022 Annual Financial Reporting Form (Reporting Form) is available through the State Auditors Form Entry System (SAFES). You will need a SAFES User ID and Password to access the Form. If you need a SAFES User ID and Password please send an email to SAFES@osa.state.mn.us with your name, title, entity, public mailing address, email, and phone number.

Instructions on completing the Reporting Form can be found on the OSA website.

4. Avoiding Pitfall: Disregarding Policies is a Risk



Local governments have policies related to the expenditure of public funds. For example, many have policies governing topics such as out-of-state travel, credit card usage, and purchases above a certain dollar amount.

Public employees and elected officials who disregard the policies run the risk that the expenditures will not be approved. When that happens, the public employee or elected official, in addition to possible disciplinary action, may be personally liable for the payment or any goods that have been purchased may need to be returned.

The Avoiding Pitfall is available on the OSA website.