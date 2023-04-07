Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 619 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,545 in the last 365 days.

After a time, inadequate dependency reunification services don’t require an automatic extension for reasonable services

In Michael G. v. Superior Court, the Supreme Court today holds that parents who have had a child removed from their custody and have only inconsistently received reasonable services to help them reunify with the child are, after a specified period, not necessarily entitled to additional time for services before a juvenile court can end their parental rights.

You just read:

After a time, inadequate dependency reunification services don’t require an automatic extension for reasonable services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more