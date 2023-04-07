Maine DOE Update – April 7, 2023

From the Maine Department of Education

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) announced the availability of new Maine Learning Through Technology Initiative (MLTI) #TeachWithTech grants to support school administrative unit (SAU) efforts to meaningfully integrate technology into teaching and learning. The grants provide funding to MLTI educators who want to bring technology into their MLTI schools in a way that is innovative, impactful, and intriguing and will be used to provide supplemental technology to schools.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has partnered with the Department of Educational and School Psychology at the University of Southern Maine as they implement a new a 5-year, $1.6 million grant sponsored by the U.S. Department of Education's Office of Elementary and Secondary Education to help increase the number of school psychologists in rural areas of the state.

The MLTI 2.0 team has a new podcast called Teaching with Tech. Twice a month, the MLTI Ambassadors create episodes around a specific theme impacting education. Current episodes include gamification in the classroom, STEAM-based learning, and digital citizenship.

The Maine Department of Education in collaboration with Maine educators, is excited to announce the L.I.F.E. Readiness Program Career Exploration Fair. This opportunity is for ALL our scholars with I.E.P.s to engage with hands-on career exploration activities designed to help students experience, learn, and develop an interest in their future career choices.

Has your elementary school and its community partners been interested in collaborating to support children and families in your community? Have you wondered about the positive outcomes such partnerships can afford? If so, the First 10 Community School model may be just such an opportunity to consider.

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is seeking applications to provide funding to local education providers to encourage the facilitation of innovative instruction and tutoring programs that address learning loss or unfinished learning through the use of project-based learning and other interdisciplinary approaches.

Benton Elementary School's Lynn Hamlin providing support for students at this year's third SLAM Showcase. SLAM (Student Leadership Ambassadors of Maine) ran two successful SLAM Showcase events at two schools, Benton Elementary School (MSAD 49) on March 2nd and Pittston-Randolph Consolidated School (MSAD 11) on March 31st.

Check out the latest issue of The Torch: Civil Rights Team Project Newsletter, which features highlights from civil rights teams at Skowhegan Area High School, Middle School of the Kennebunks, Bowdoinham Community School, Great Falls Elementary School in Gorham, Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, Saccarappa School in Westbrook, Winthrop High School, Woodland Jr.-Sr. High School in Baileyville, and Yarmouth High School.

