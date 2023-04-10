SaltyLama Laundry Detergent Sheet Packs Get All-Natural, Eco-Friendly Makeover

The new brown Kraft paper packaging, which is made from biodegradable and compostable materials containing zero bleach, marks the latest stride in the company’s evolution as a brand that puts planet over profits, says CEO Stephen Binkley.
“We believe this change confirms our place at the forefront of the movement toward sustainability in the household cleaning industry. Sustainability isn’t simply an integral part of our business at SaltyLama — it is our business.”
He pointed to a recent survey by logistics firm DotCom Distribution that found 61% of respondents weighed eco-friendly packaging in their shopping choices with 57% stating it is important to them.
“At SaltyLama, we couldn’t be more pleased to see people making informed choices for a sustainable future. Whether it’s supply chain waste, the use of toxic pollutants, or unsustainable production practices, consumers are demanding accountability and responsibility from corporations,” Binkley said.
Just as SaltyLama’s eco-friendly laundry sheets are an alternative to traditional, chemical-based laundry detergents, Kraft paper is a pro-planet alternative to white paper, which is chemically treated to get that glossy sheen. Kraft paper, made from organic pulp, is safe for both human and environmental health.
Kraft paper was invented in 1879 by Carl F. Dahl, who named it for its durability. After all, the German word for “strong” is “kraft.” And Kraft paper is known for its resilience and hardiness.
The new look for SaltyLama Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Sheets comes weeks after the company earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product Label. It makes SaltyLama part of an exclusive group of businesses that can display a unique USDA label highlighting its percentage of biobased content. Third-party verification for a product’s biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program.
With its biodegradable products, SaltyLama remains committed to a zero-plastic future as the planet struggles with the catastrophic damage created by single-use plastic packaging. Additionally, because the laundry strips are lighter than the heavy jugs traditional liquid detergent is shipped in, they are easier to transport, reducing fuel consumption and emissions.
For people looking to limit their carbon footprint while vacationing this summer, the sheets are affordable, easy-to-use, and environmentally responsible. The ultra-slim packs slip smoothly into the zipper pouch of any suitcase or backpack.
SaltyLama Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Sheets are available at the world’s largest online retailers, including Walmart.com and Amazon.com, in addition to SaltyLama.com.
About SaltyLama
Founded in 2022, SaltyLama, Inc. is creating positive change with powerful, eco-friendly consumer products that are safe for both people and the planet. An emerging global leader in the movement toward sustainable living, the company was established in the belief that by putting the planet before profits, it could make a lasting impact on human and environmental health. Its biodegradable, plant-based laundry sheets offer a hypoallergenic, cruelty-free alternative to traditional chemical-based detergents. Every ethically-made SaltyLama product has been reviewed to meet the company’s unyielding commitment to high-performance quality. As well, with a flexible subscription model, SaltyLama makes sustainability simple and attainable. Complete with lightweight packaging for a plastic-free future, SaltyLama Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Strips are improving the lives of consumers around the world, including in the U.S., U.K., and throughout the European Union. For more information about the company visit www.saltylama.com.
