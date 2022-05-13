Luxembourg Start-up SaltyLama Launches in the Largest Mall in Luxembourg
Cloche d’Or Welcomes Eco-friendly Laundry Strips at Concept Store, JealCuriel & Co
— Ben Smith, SaltyLama CEO
The Luxembourg-based company, SaltyLama, is now available at JealCuriel & Co in Cloche d’Or. SaltyLama’s eco-friendly laundry strips – the first and only brand available – can be purchased right alongside high-fashion threads.
“We’re so excited to sit beside brands consumers can’t get enough of – such as GHDHAIR and other like-boutiques,” said SaltyLama CEO Ben Smith. “We’re proud to introduce this revolutionary, environmentally friendly way of helping households with their everyday needs to a whole new group of consumers. Conventional laundry detergent containers are a huge source of plastic waste, and the detergents themselves introduce phosphates, bleach, and other harmful chemicals into the water supply. For Luxembourg consumers, there is a new and better way – now available to grab between boutique stops at Cloche d’Or.”
Suitable for hot or cold washing in machines of all shapes and sizes, the lightweight concentrated strips dissolve completely and are simple to use – with just one strip needed for each load. Extra-large loads use two strips, while smaller loads only need a half strip.
“Luxemburg consumers can now have the confidence of buying a product that they know will work, as well as feel comfortable that they are helping the planet move towards sustainability,” Smith says. “Not only are eco-friendly detergents often more effective than old-school detergents, there’s also the added benefit of getting rid of cumbersome plastic scoops and messy bottles once and for all.”
SaltyLama’s new packaging innovation can help eliminate millions of plastic bottles from trash dumps and, because of greatly lighter transport loads, switching to eco-laundry strips can help reduce carbon emissions from delivery trucks.
