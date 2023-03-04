SaltyLama Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label
Saltylama's Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Strips can now display the unique USDA Certified Biobased Product Label
At a time when people are more aware than ever of the harmful chemicals they are potentially exposed to, SaltyLama’s Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Strips present consumers with an exciting choice.”COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SaltyLama, Inc. announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product Label for its Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Strips. The company’s ultra-concentrated sheets of plant-based detergent dissolve in water to remove dirt, stains, and unwanted odors from fabrics — without the potentially cancer-causing chemicals found in traditional laundry detergents.
— Stephen Binkley CEO SaltyLama Inc.
SaltyLama is now part of an elite group of companies to be awarded this distinction. Its Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Strips can now display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content. Third-party verification for a product’s biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred® Program, which strives to increase the development, purchase, and use of biobased products.
Biobased products help address climate change by offering renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products; sequester carbon dioxide, lowering the concentration of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere that contribute to climate change; create and expand markets; are generally safer for people and the environment than their petroleum-based counterparts; and represent incredible technological advances and innovations. The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label displays a product’s biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.
“The recognition of the USDA BioPreferred Program represents a milestone for our Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Strips,” said SaltyLama, Inc. CEO Stephen Binkley. “The USDA Certified Biobased Product Label confirms the role our product and company will play in the movement toward sustainable living by offering consumers a clean, safe alternative to conventional detergents without compromising convenience or effectiveness. We have been overwhelmed by the response to our laundry strips thus far, and we are thrilled this will introduce even more consumers to this revolutionary way of protecting their health as well as the wellbeing of the environment.”
Binkley noted how SaltyLama’s vegan and cruelty-free formula, ideal for people with sensitive skin, protects human health from potentially cancer-causing agents. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently limited the amount of 1,4-Dioxane that can be present in products sold in New York. The probable human carcinogen is found in many brand-name detergents.
The laundry strips are available at the world’s largest online retailers, including Walmart.com and Amazon.com, in addition to SaltyLama.com.
“We applaud SaltyLama for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label,” said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. “The label is intended to help spur economic development, create new jobs, and provide new markets for farm commodities. But the label also makes it easier for consumers and federal buyers to locate biobased products and consider planet-friendlier options during purchase decisions. By having their products become USDA Certified Biobased, SaltyLama joins an expanding list of businesses combatting inaccurate marketing claims and the practice of greenwashing, while also contributing to a thriving bioeconomy that decreases our reliance on petroleum.”
In the latest Economic Impact Report released by USDA, the biobased products industry supported 4.6 million American jobs; contributed $470 billion to the U.S. economy and generated 2.79 jobs in other sectors of the economy for every biobased job. Biobased products also have a substantial environmental impact, displacing about 9.4 million barrels of oil a year, with the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 12.7 million metric tons of CO2 equivalents per year.
About SaltyLama
Founded in 2022, SaltyLama, Inc. is creating positive change with powerful, eco-friendly consumer products that are safe for both people and the planet. An emerging global leader in the movement toward sustainable living, the company was established in the belief that by putting the planet before profits, it could make a lasting impact on human and environmental health. Its biodegradable, plant-based laundry strips offer a hypoallergenic, cruelty-free alternative to traditional chemical-based detergents. Every ethically-made SaltyLama product has been reviewed to meet the company’s unyielding commitment to high-performance quality. As well, with a flexible subscription model, SaltyLama makes sustainability simple and attainable. Complete with lightweight packaging for a plastic-free future, SaltyLama Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent Strips are improving the lives of consumers around the world, including in the U.S., U.K., and throughout the European Union. For more information about the company visit www.saltylama.com.
About the USDA BioPreferred Program
With the goal of increasing the development, purchase, and use of biobased products, USDA’s BioPreferred® Program was first introduced in the 2002 Farm Bill and reauthorized in 2018. It requires federal agencies and contractors to give purchasing preference to biobased products. The USDA BioPreferred Program also includes a voluntary certification and labeling initiative for biobased products. This is referred to as the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label.
More than 1,800 companies across the U.S. and in 47 countries participate in the Program. From farm and field all the way through the manufacturing process, the expanding market for biobased products creates jobs, supports rural economic growth in America, and has a positive impact on our planet. Have questions? Please contact: Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program at Vernell.Thompson@usda.gov.
