Laura Burnett Wins Award of Excellence for Best Woman Filmmaker at the Vegas Movie Awards

Laura Burnett wins five awards for her short crime thriller "Blind Truth" at the Vegas Movie Awards. She won Award of Excellence for Best Woman Filmmaker.
After a long journey, I am so grateful to be recognized for my filmmaking, and directing by the Vegas Movie Awards.”
— Laura Burnett
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The short dramatic, crime thriller, "Blind Truth" is the winner of the prestigious Las Vegas-based Film Festival Vegas Movie Awards™ Award of Excellence for Best Women Filmmaker
Blind Truth tells the story of a blind ex prosecutor who meets a friendly new neighbor whom unbeknown to her, is connected to her judicial past. Claire goes about her daily routine in the safety of her home, when she unknowingly lets in a nefarious figure who was waiting for the opportune time. Claire, helpless, and alone, must confront and come to terms with the deepest, and darkest part of herself to survive. The truth alters the course of their lives forever. The crime thriller takes a look at both sides of the justice system.
"Blind Truth" has been written, directed, and produced by Laura Burnett with her production company A Lunar Butter Productions. Laura Burnett started as an actress appearing in indie films before moving into production in 2002. She has worked in television in various roles for more than 20 years; primarily as a producer. She most recently has been a coordinating producer on a Warner Bros. Discovery long running true crime documentary series for the last 13 years. She has also been a producer for Discovery TV documentary movies and specials and a segment producer for four seasons on another true crime documentary series that aired on Investigation Discovery. She has directed and produced two music videos for the Secretly Canadian music label for the band Windsor for the Derby. This is her directorial debut with a narrative short. She and Monti Washington starred in the film.
Monti Washington has had great success as an actor in films and television. He is currently starring in Tyler Perry’s television series “Bruh” and in BET’s “Games People Play.”
Laura Burnett managed to win such an important award in a sought-after high-class film competition, the Vegas Movie Awards™, one of the most influential and best-reviewed film festivals worldwide, committed all-year round to providing filmmakers with unmeasured value, education, and opportunities for more conscious and fulfilling growth in their careers and lives.
This major achievement at the Vegas Movie Awards™, a member of the prestigious Film Festival Alliance, allows the entire team behind “Blind Truth” to now join a VMA Alumni elite composed of visionary talent from more than 80 countries and Academy Awards®, Emmys®, Golden Globes®, and BAFTA®-winning filmmakers such as Guy Nattiv, Olivia Colman, Marisa Tomei, William Baldwin, Tom Hanks, Will Ferrell, Ron Perlman, Vinnie Jones, Malcolm McDowell, Gary Dourdan, Danny Trejo, Franco Nero, Tom Sizemore, Eric Roberts, Helena Bonham-Carter, and Gerard Depardieu, to name a few.
VMA’s mission is to shine the spotlight on the world’s finest films and filmmakers, right from the city of a thousand lights. Submissions for the Vegas Movie Awards™ are now open and received from all over the world at www.vegasmovieawards.com
This is Laura Burnett’s statement after this important achievement: “After a long journey, I am so grateful to be recognized for my filmmaking, and directing by the Vegas Movie Awards.”
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
LAURA BURNETT
A Lunar Butter Productions
+1 310-867-5000
email us here