Eduard Osipov is producing the action-thriller “The Wrecker” in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Producer and actor Eduard Osipov is producing the action-thriller "The Wrecker," starring Tyrese Gibson ("The Fast & The Furious"), Harvey Keitel ("The Irishman," "Reservoir Dogs"), and Mena Suvari ("American Beauty"). Directed by legendary action director Art Camacho (“Recoil,” “Wild League”). “The Wrecker” is currently being shot in Las Vegas and is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2024.

Speaking to the media, Eduard Osipov said, “ I was born into an Armenian refugee family living in Russia. Throughout my life, I overcame countless obstacles to establish myself in Hollywood. With the production of the action-thriller The Wrecker, I can confidently say that my journey is an example of the American Dream.”

About Eduard Osipov

Osipov's inspiring story began with his passion for acting and filmmaking at a young age. He persevered through visa challenges to arrive in the United States in 2006, determined to make his mark in the entertainment industry. Starting as a production assistant, he climbed the ranks to become an executive producer, ultimately establishing his own production company, Beno Films, in 2017. His journey from a grade school theater troupe and studying Russian MMA to becoming a major player on and offscreen in the entertainment industry exemplifies the power of persistence and hard work.

