New Book "Captured by Love" Shares the Inspiring Romance and Love Stories of Vietnam War POWs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In conjunction with this year’s 50th Anniversary of the End of the Vietnam War and return of the POWs, retired Air Force pilot Col. Lee Ellis and love expert Greg Godek have come together to share the inspiring stories of POWs who returned from the Vietnam War after years of incarceration and mistreatment in the infamous "Hanoi Hilton" prison system. Their book, "Captured by Love," (powromance.com) offers readers a rare glimpse into the resilient and enduring love and romance that emerged from such a challenging and heartbreaking situation.
"We wrote this book to not only show that love overcomes all but, to also honor the men and women who sacrifice for our nation," said Retired Air Force pilot Col. Lee Ellis, co-author.
"Captured by Love" includes interviews with twenty married couples in which the husbands were prisoners of war, with additional commentary from their children and/or the authors. Each story concludes with a "Love Lessons" list of qualities such as trust, humor, and optimism that the couple demonstrated, and how these traits helped forge successful, long-lasting relationships.
These stories offer an important ingredient that our society needs today and will sweep readers up into extraordinary tales of how love and romance triumphed in the face of extreme hardship. MIA wife Carole, for instance, boldly gave her husband's POW-MIA bracelet to John Wayne, who wore it for years to raise awareness. Pan Am stewardess Suzy wore a bracelet for POW Bill Bailey, whom she did not know. But she prayed for him daily and miraculously met and married him when he came home.
"Captured by Love" also sheds light on how the wives mustered the courage to mobilize for the POWs, pushing back against "keep quiet" policies, as well as the POWs' own experiences and coping methods. The book includes informative "Historical Highlights" entries about such POW touchstones as the "Hanoi Hilton" and POW-MIA bracelets.
In a new Kirkus Review, Captured by Love was praised as an "impressive example of resilience and an important record of sacrifice, survival, and the redemptive power of love."
Actor Gary Sinise, who wrote one of the forewords, said, "The stunning level of pain and sacrifice that our POWs endured is mind-boggling, but the love and romance that they have experienced is even more extraordinary!"
"Captured by Love" is not just a book about the Vietnam War or POWs. It is a book about the strength of the human spirit, the power of love, and the resilience of the human heart. This compilation offers engrossing testimony about the "mind-boggling" levels of pain and sacrifice endured by these POWs. Yet, the book is ultimately uplifting, with Ellis noting (and the stories illustrating) that "through that unique experience, we learned profound lessons in resilience, camaraderie, and faith."
Readers will be inspired by the incredible stories of these POWs and their spouses and will find a renewed hope in the power of love. "Captured by Love" is a must-read for anyone looking for an uplifting and inspiring read.
Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR
+ +1 (516)901-1103 email us here
You just read:
New Book "Captured by Love" Shares the Inspiring Romance and Love Stories of Vietnam War POWs
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Ryan McCormick
Goldman McCormick PR
+ +1 (516)901-1103
email us here