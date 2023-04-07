Flash Memory Summit 2023 Opens Nominations for Best of Show Awards Spotlighting Innovation in Eight Categories

Nominations are now open for the Best of Show Awards for Flash Memory Summit (FMS), now in its 17th year.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nominations are now open for the Best of Show Awards for Flash Memory Summit (FMS), now in its 17th year. The world's largest event showcasing the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the multi-billion-dollar high speed memory/data storage industry, FMS will be held August 8-10 at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

FMS Best of Show Awards categories are:

• Most Innovative Startup Company

• Most Innovative Consumer Application

• Most Innovative Enterprise Business Application

• Most Innovative Customer Implementation

• Most Innovative Memory Technology

• Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Application

• Most Innovative Hyperscaler Implementation

• Most Innovative Sustainability Technology

The Awards Committee is expanding this year’s Most Innovative Memory Technology nominations category to include all high-speed memory technologies, including NAND flash, DRAM, RRAM, MRAM, and DNA storage.

“Flash Memory Summit is the premier industry event to discover the latest technology innovations that will drive the next wave of applications demanding high speed data performance, massive scale of data capacity, while delivering the highest levels of data availability and sustainability,” said Jay Kramer, FMS Co-Founder and Awards Program Chair. “By spotlighting market-leading products, companies, and customer solutions, Flash Memory Summit’s Best of Show Awards continue to be a coveted recognition of next generation high-speed memory and data storage technology excellence.”

The Awards Program is open to all Flash Memory Summit sponsoring companies and addresses a wide spectrum of technologies and solutions in high-speed memory and storage ecosystems. Winners will be announced, and prizes awarded, during the evening reception in the Exhibit Hall on Wednesday, August 9.

Nominations are due by 6 pm PDT on Friday, July 7, and may be completed online at:

https://flashmemorysummit.com/English/News_Info/Best_of_Show/Best_of_Show.html

To become an FMS sponsor or exhibitor, see the prospectus at:

https://www.flashmemorysummit.com/English/Collaterals/Documents/FMS2023_Exhibitor_and_Sponsor_Prospectus.pdf