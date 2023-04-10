Submit Release
BusinessExpos.com and Emerging Industry Professionals Bring CannaTech Opportunities to Michigan Expo

CLIO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BusinessExpos.com and Emerging Industry Professionals are bringing opportunity to the Michigan CannaTech industry for their fifth Michigan CannaTech Conference from May 3rd - 4th, 2023 at Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino in Mt. Pleasant, Mich.

These expos help promote your business to other professionals in the CannaTech industry nationwide and expand your customer base. Exhibit at our expos and introduce your products and or services to hundreds of industry professionals and thousands of potential customers.

“Our goal is to continue giving businesses an opportunity to connect and do business with other industry professionals,” said Jen Wynn, vice president of expositions for Emerging Industry Professionals.

With a large exhibition floor, educational seminars, and ample networking opportunities including a networking mixer on the first night, attendees will have everything they need to succeed in the Michigan CannaTech market at their fingertips.

Seminars - We will have seminars featuring many of the industry's top leaders speaking on topics from regulation and compliance to cultivating and harvesting, all the way through retail, marketing, and taxation.

Some key sessions include:
● Managing Cannabis Compliance in an Ever Changing Regulatory Environment, Jennifer Germano, President – ICS Consulting Service
● Finding a Path to a Sustainable Cannabis Community for Today and Tomorrow, Brett Macomber, Founder/CEO – Cannakins
● CRA Update from Executive Director Brian Hanna, Brian Hanna, Executive Director – Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA)
● Beyond 280E: What Other Tax Rules Your Cannabis Business May Encounter, Kareyna Miller, CPA, Founder and CEO – LEACIF
● Ensuring Accurate and Reliable Data in Cannabis Lab Testing, Bob Miller, Ph.D, CSO of Science and Operations – ACT Laboratories


We are also glad to welcome our returning Diamond and Sapphire exhibitors:
● Mackewich Legal Counsel – Cannabis legal services – Booth #716
● ICS Consulting Service – Compliance support services – Booth #807
● Harvest 360 Technologies – Cannabis IP development – Booth #806
● Verde Payments – Cannabis payment solutions – Booth #312
● Sherwin-Williams – Paints and coatings – Booth #115
● Catchmaster – Pest control solutions – Booth #514
● Alconox Inc. – Industrial cleaning agents and solutions – Booth #510
● Perry Johnson Registrars Food Safety, Inc. – Food safety – Booth #410
● Zenco Payments – Payment solutions – Booth #615
● Presto Labels – Labels and packaging – Booth #100
● FreshLight LLC – Lighting solutions – Booth #607

Do you have expertise and experience in a critical CannaTech, MedTech, and/or GreenTech topic? Would you like to be a speaker at one of our conferences?

Apply here: https://businessexpos.com/apply-for-a-speaker-role/.

Looking to exhibit or attend one of our conferences? Consider these dates in our 2023 lineup:

● Ohio/Kentucky CannaTech - June 28 - 29, 2023 - Duke Energy Convention Center; Cincinnati, OH
● Puerto Rico CannaTech - July 26 - 27, 2023 - Puerto Rico Convention Center; San Juan, PR
● Las Vegas WebTech - Aug. 22 - 23, 2023 - Caesars Palace; Las Vegas, NV
● Missouri/Kansas CannaTech - Oct. 26 - 27, 2023 - KCI Expo Center; Kansas City, MO
● Emerging Industry Expo - Nov. 30 – Dec. 1, 2023 - Horseshoe Hotel and Casino; Las Vegas, NV

For more information, please visit https://www.businessexpos.com or contact us today at (810) 547-1349.

About BusinessExpos.com:

All aspects of business happen through BusinessExpos.com. Connect with industry professionals and discover all of the benefits Business Expos has to offer. Find products, services, and partnerships to help you grow your B2B enterprise at our expos.

About Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP):

Emerging Industry Professionals (EIP) is a B2B marketing firm and sole marketing partner of EIA. EIP creates unique opportunities to find new business with their industry-specific (B2B) expos. Combined with their comprehensive website and digital advertising programs, EIP brings everything to the table that enables the Emerging Industry Association (EIA) to succeed in furthering the reach of businesses with transformative technologies in their emerging markets.

Jennifer Wynn
BusinessExpos.com
+1 636-346-1266
