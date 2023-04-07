Friday, April 7

House backs hospital staffing standards bill by wide margin

A bill prescribing new procedures for drafting, deploying and enforcing of hospital staffing plans passed by an overwhelming margin in the state House on Thursday and will now go to the governor for signing. Senate Bill 5236 requires a committee of administrators and nurses of a hospital to agree on how many nursing staff will be assigned in each patient care unit, and how workers will be assured of getting proper rest and meal breaks. Those details will be written into staffing plans. The bill represents a compromise between hospitals and nurses, who fought each other on staffing standards last session. Continue reading at Everett Herald. (Kevin Clark)

Pet stores will no longer be able to source their dogs from out-of-state puppy mills or offer loans for people to purchase dogs if a bill that passed the Washington State Senate on Wednesday becomes law. The proposal, sponsored by Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, aims to protect animals and protect customers from high-interest loans. It passed the state Senate 39-9, with one senator excused. The bill would patch loopholes in a 2022 law that prevented pet stores from selling dogs, with exceptions for stores that had been selling dogs prior to the law’s enactment. One loophole allowed pet stores to source their dogs from out-of-state puppy mills that didn’t comply with Washington’s dog breeding laws. Under this year’s bill, pet stores would have to source their dogs directly from breeders compliant with Washington law or brokers certified by the United States Department of Agriculture. Continue reading at Spokesman Review. (Jim Camden)

In these divided times, at least one topic can stoke bipartisan fervor: robocalls. House Bill 1051, which passed the Washington Senate unanimously on Wednesday, would place restrictions on robocalls, where an automated message plays when you pick up the phone or listen to a voicemail. The bill, which also passed the House unanimously in February, now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk. The bill prohibits solicitations to people on the Do Not Call Registry, according to the Washington Attorney General’s office, and gives that office the authority to enforce that ban in state court. Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson requested the legislation, sponsored by Rep. Mari Leavitt, D-University Place. Continue reading at Seattle Times.

