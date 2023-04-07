School habitat projects to receive funding through IDNR's Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Grant program

SPRINGFIELD - Seventeen Illinois schools have been awarded Schoolyard Habitat Action grants totaling $15,700 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Conservation Foundation.





The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program supports the development or enhancement of wildlife habitat, such as pollinator gardens and other projects, on school grounds or other public places. Funding is provided through donations to the Illinois Conservation Foundation. The Jadel Youth Fund and the Daniel F. and Ada L. Rice Foundation are the major sponsors of the program.





"The Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program provides children and educators with an opportunity to increase the use of native plants in landscapes while benefiting wildlife species," said IDNR Director Natalie Phelps Finnie. "By participating in these projects, students learn their efforts can make a positive difference in the world, and they gain experience in problem-based learning through planning, developing, and maintaining the habitat."





Nearly $360,000 in Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant funding has been distributed since the program began.





"We want school children to learn about nature through hands-on experiences," Finnie said. "It's our goal to have Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant program projects developed in every county of the state and eventually at every school. So far, we have supported projects in 86 of Illinois' counties."









The latest Illinois Schoolyard Habitat Action Grant awardees are:





Champaign County

Gerber School, Urbana School District #116, Urbana. Sixth through 12th grades. Pollinator garden, $367.58.

Clinton County

Bartelso Grade School, Bartelso. Fifth through eighth grades. Standard pollinator garden, $1,000.

Cook County

Congress Park Elementary School, Brookfield. Sixth grade. Birds and butterflies pollinators garden, $1,000.

Congress Park Elementary School, Brookfield. Sixth grade. Standard pollinator garden, $1,000.

Galileo Scholastic Academy, Chicago. Sixth through seventh grades. Standard pollinator garden, $480.91.

George B. Swift Specialty School, Chicago. Kindergarten through fifth grades. Woodland habitat, $1,000.

Lenart RGC, Chicago. Third through eighth grades. Birds and butterflies pollinators garden, $997.

North-Grand High School, Chicago. Ninth through 12th grades. Standard pollinator garden, $994.52.

Crawford County

Palestine High School, Palestine. Ninth through 12th grades. Woodland habitat, $1,000.

DuPage County

Arbor View Elementary School, Glen Ellyn. Third grade. Standard pollinator garden, $981.73.

Grundy County

Prairieland Kids Daycare and Learning Center, Morris. Pre-kindergarten. Standard pollinator garden, $973.30.

Kendall County

Grande Park Elementary PTA, Plainfield. Fifth grade. Standard pollinator garden, $970.

Lake County

Libertyville High School, Libertyville. Ninth through 12th grades. Pollinators wetland, $1,000.

Morgan County

Meredosia-Chambersburg High School, Meredosia. Standard pollinator garden, $990.40.

Peoria County

Oak Grove School District 68, Bartonville. Seventh through eighth grades. Standard pollinator garden, $1,000.

St. Clair County

Carriel Junior High, O'Fallon. Seventh grade. Standard pollinator garden, $1,000.

Will County