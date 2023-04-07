Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Dr. Kevin Sands Uses Imaging Suite for VIP Treatment Planning

Dr. Kevin Sands utilizes an advanced dental imaging suite for VIP treatment planning, allowing for custom restorations and enhanced patient communication.
The only way to safely and effectively personalize care is to utilize the latest in dental technology”
— Dr. Kevin Sands
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In the opinion of top Beverly Hills cosmetic dentist Kevin Sands, DDS, the key to any successful cosmetic or restorative dental treatment is customization. Because aesthetic desires and dental concerns can vary considerably between patients, a well-rounded dental professional should be able to tailor every procedure to not only satisfy these needs, but consistently exceed expectations, says Dr. Sands. “The only way to safely and effectively personalize care is to utilize the latest in dental technology,” he explains, noting that the use of state-of-the-art dental imaging has been a priority for him and his team since they have been in operation.
In keeping with these values, Dr. Sands regularly refers his Beverly Hills patients to a private imaging suite just steps away from his office. Here, he states, patients are treated regularly to VIP care in a one-on-one setting. “The software at the suite includes the Planmeca ProMax® 3D system,” Dr. Sands says, “which is used to plan the placement of porcelain veneers, dental implants, and other restorations.” The Planmeca ProMax® 3D system grants Dr. Sands a clear view of a patient’s mouth and oral health needs, and allows him to plan virtually every aspect of their care ahead of time, he continues.
Most importantly, the use of this on-site imaging suite has provided an opportunity for Dr. Sands to communicate more effectively with his patients, he states. “The Planmeca ProMax® 3D system is designed to expedite the entire procedure and facilitate trust between dentist and patient. It allows a dentist to more closely understand a patient’s needs and, in turn, produce results that are more in line with what they desire,” he concludes.
About Kevin B. Sands, DDS
Dr. Kevin Sands is known internationally for his work in general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry – as well as his clientele of A-list celebrities. An alumnus of the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, he is affiliated with several distinguished organizations, including the American Dental Association (ADA), the Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), and the California State Dental Association (CDA). At both his Beverly Hills and Dubai practices, he performs personalized treatments such as porcelain veneers, Zoom!® teeth whitening, full mouth restorations, and more to improve oral health and smile quality. Dr. Sands is available for interview upon request.
To learn more about Dr. Sands and his practice, please visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills.com, facebook.com/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.
