USS Ronald Reagan Wins Ney Award

Established in 1958, the Captain Edward F. Ney Award for food service excellence is given annually to Navy galleys of each category of ship and shore commands. The objective is to improve the quality of life for Navy personnel and recognize the best general galleys in the Navy.

“This award is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication that our Supply Department Sailors put into their work every single day,” said Capt. Daryle Cardone, Ronald Reagan’s commanding officer. “These Sailors continuously hold themselves to the highest standard of performance in every aspect of their work, taking the time and care to ensure everything they do is just right. The food service division absolutely earned this award and I’m extremely proud of their efforts.”

Ronald Reagan underwent a thorough inspection of their food service division, which evaluated the criteria for the award, including: cleanliness, food quality, organization, inventory, galley presentation, and culinary specialist job efficiency.

“Winning the Ney award among the entire CVN fleet is a huge deal,” said Cmdr. Gene Lattus, Ronald Reagan’s supply officer. “It’s a testament to the day in, day out hard work and dedication of Ronald Reagan and Carrier Air Wing 5 culinary specialists, as well as the crew that supports them.”

The international Food Service Executive Association co-sponsors the Ney Memorial Awards Program, which is meant to incentivize excellent food service within the Navy, increasing morale and well-being for all in the fleet.

“To me, the Ney Memorial Award is the highest achievement given to the food service team,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Leah Caser, Ronald Reagan’s food service officer. “It is a privilege because not all ships are given a chance to receive this prestigious award.”

This award marks the Ronald Reagan’s second since 2017.

“Many people think that the heartbeat of the aircraft carrier is the flight deck. I would argue that it’s the mess decks,” said Lattus. “The mess decks are the only place on the ship that the whole crew gathers together. Training is conducted, friendships are made, birthdays and holidays are celebrated together on the mess decks. The culinary specialists onboard truly put forth their best effort to make the mess decks comfortable and hospitable by providing good food and friendly service. I am proud of them and glad to see they are recognized as the CVN fleet’s best.”

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.