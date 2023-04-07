IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

The Crouch Group named Best Digital Marketing Agency in Texas

DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation in Business Magazine has named The Crouch Group the Best Digital Marketing Agency in Texas for the 2023 MarTech Awards. The annual award aims to showcase technological innovators in the marketing sector while recognizing individuals and companies who have excelled in their line of work and continue to raise the bar for their clients.

“The Crouch Group is honored to receive the 2023 MarTech Award for Best Digital Marketing Agency in Texas and will continue to evolve as leaders in the industry,” founding partner Tim Crouch said. “We work with many outstanding clients throughout Texas and far beyond, providing expertise in digital marketing with services in website design, search engine optimization, social media management and more.”

Innovation in Business recognizes the substantial power that digital marketing holds and understands that this method of communication is vital when promoting a business and successfully engaging with new audiences. It evaluates all firms equally using a merit-let approach that ensures only the most deserving businesses are recognized and tailored the 2023 MarTech Awards to reflect the inherently innovative nature of the marketing industry.

“Running for a second year, the MarTech Awards has a selection of extremely dedicated marketing companies that look to make a difference through everything they do,” Innovation in Business Magazine Awards Coordinator Holly Blackwood said. “We wish them all the best for the future as they continue to improve, innovate and inspire!”

The Crouch Group offers digital marketing strategies, creative design, video production and website solutions with an increased focus on branding. The agency has offices in Denton, Texas and Springfield, Missouri and serves a diverse roster of clients and industries throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about The Crouch Group and its services, please visit thecrouchgroup.com or call (940) 383-1990.

